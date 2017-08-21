Story highlights President returns after treatment in UK

Pledges to tackle division and violence

Does not address health question

(CNN) Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has delivered a public speech for the first time since returning from three months of medical treatment in the UK.

In a brief, televised address, the president called for unity and pledged to tackle terrorism and security threats.

"I am pleased to be back on home soil among my brothers and sisters," said Buhari. "But I was distressed to notice that some of the comments, especially in the social media have crossed our national red lines by daring to question our collective existence as a nation."

"Nigeria's unity is settled and not negotiable. We shall not allow irresponsible elements to start trouble."

The comments were widely interpreted as a rebuke to separatists calling for an independent state of Biafra in the South of Nigeria.

