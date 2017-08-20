How to watch the eclipse in virtual reality

ON YOUR COMPUTER...

ON YOUR PHONE...

Be proactive -- download the CNN app now. It's the best way to watch the eclipse on the go.

On Monday at 1PM ET just open the CNN app and you'll be able to watch live. All you have to do: tilt your phone to see all around you. It's called 'magic window' mode - and yes, it's pretty magical.

IN YOUR HEADSET...

Headsets are hands-down the most immersive way to experience the total eclipse from afar. If you have a Samsung Gear VR headset visit the Samsung VR app to watch live. Just look left or right to explore the 360 world around you. Believe us, you need to try this.

WITH YOUR FRIENDS...

Like it, share it, stream it -- our live show will be available on CNN's Facebook page too.

However you decide to watch, we look forward to joining you for this rare and exciting solar eclipse. Remember, it's been 99 years since a solar eclipse crossed the entire US. You don't want to miss this one.