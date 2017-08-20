Polls: Majority in 3 key states 'embarrassed' by Trump

Story highlights Trump did better among respondents on the economy

The polls also shows more voters in these states would prefer Democrats win control of Congress than Republicans next year

Washington (CNN) A suite of new NBC News/Marist polls has found that majorities in three key states that helped tip the election for President Donald Trump now say they feel "embarrassed" by his conduct in office.

The polls released Sunday show that nearly two-thirds of registered voters in Pennsylvania (63%), Wisconsin and Michigan (both 64%) said they are embarrassed by Trump's conduct as President, while only about a quarter of registered voters in those states said they are "proud" of it.

Trump's approval ratings in those states are slightly better but still show that most disapprove of his performance.

In Michigan, 36% said they approve of Trump's job performance and 55% disapprove, while in Pennsylvania 35% approve and 54% disapprove, and in Wisconsin 34% approve and 56% disapprove.

Trump did better among respondents on the economy. Forty-two percent of registered voters in Michigan said Trump's decisions have strengthened the economy, while 39% said he has weakened it. In Pennsylvania, 45% said he has strengthened the economy compared to 38% who said he's weakened it, and in Wisconsin, voters split 41% each way.

