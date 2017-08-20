Story highlights Johnson said Confederate monuments have become "rallying points" for white nationalists and neo-Nazis

Johnson said the generals should stay in the White House to "right the ship"

Washington (CNN) Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Sunday that the removal of Confederate monuments and statues around the country is a matter of "public safety and homeland security."

The former Obama administration official told Martha Raddatz on ABC's "This Week" that Confederate monuments have become "rallying points" for white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

"I salute those in cities and states taking down monuments for reasons of public safety and security," Johnson said. "That's not a matter of political correctness. It's a matter of public safety and homeland security and doing what's right."

