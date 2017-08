Story highlights Johnson said Confederate monuments have become "rallying points" for white nationalists and neo-Nazis

Johnson said the generals should stay in the White House to "right the ship"

Washington (CNN) Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said Sunday that the removal of Confederate monuments and statues around the country is a matter of "public safety and homeland security."

The former Obama administration official told Martha Raddatz on ABC's "This Week" that Confederate monuments have become "rallying points" for white nationalists and neo-Nazis.

"I salute those in cities and states taking down monuments for reasons of public safety and security," Johnson said. "That's not a matter of political correctness. It's a matter of public safety and homeland security and doing what's right."

The issue of removing memorials to the Confederacy came to a head last weekend in Charlottesville, Virginia, when a white supremacist rally to protest the city's decision to take down a statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee exploded in violence , leaving a counterprotester, Heather Heyer, dead and dozens injured. Two state troopers, H. Jay Cullen and Berke Bates , were also killed when their helicopter crashed while they were helping the city respond to the violence.

Some Confederate monuments have been taken down or vandalized since the deadly violence, and groups are demanding the removal of others

