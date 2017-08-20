Trump to announce 'path forward' for US in Afghanistan

Story highlights The Trump administration has been undergoing a review of US policy in Afghanistan

Mattis declined to say how he might change troop levels

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will outline the United States' "path forward" in Afghanistan in a speech Monday night, the White House announced Sunday.

Trump's address, scheduled for 9 p.m. ET Monday at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia, comes as Trump and Secretary of Defense James Mattis have said a decision has been made on a new US strategy in Afghanistan.

Earlier Sunday, Mattis confirmed a decision has been made, but declined to offer details about the decision, saying Trump would choose when to make the announcement.

"He wants to be the one to announce it to the American people," Mattis said on Sunday, later adding, "He now needs the weekend to collect his thoughts on how he's going to explain it to the American people."

Trump tweeted Saturday that an Afghanistan strategy was one of the issues decided upon at a meeting with top administration officials at Camp David on Friday

