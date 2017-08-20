Mattis confirms new Afghan strategy decided

Story highlights The Trump administration has been undergoing a review of US policy in Afghanistan

Mattis declined to say how he might change troop levels

Washington (CNN) Secretary of Defense James Mattis confirmed Sunday that a decision has been made on a new US strategy in Afghanistan.

Mattis declined to offer details about the decision, saying President Donald Trump would choose when to make the announcement.

"He wants to be the one to announce it to the American people," Mattis said on Sunday, later adding, "He now needs the weekend to collect his thoughts on how he's going to explain it to the American people."

Trump tweeted Saturday that an Afghanistan strategy was one of the issues decided upon at a meeting with top administration officials at Camp David on Friday

Important day spent at Camp David with our very talented Generals and military leaders. Many decisions made, including on Afghanistan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 19, 2017

Mattis said Sunday that the strategy covered more than Afghanistan and was a full "South Asia strategy."

