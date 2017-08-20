Breaking News

Bakari Sellers: 'Don't confuse patriotism and prejudice'

By Alexandra King, CNN

Updated 12:08 PM ET, Sun August 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

bakari sellers patriotism prejudice_00002105
bakari sellers patriotism prejudice_00002105

    JUST WATCHED

    Sellers: "Don't confuse patriotism and prejudice"

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Sellers: "Don't confuse patriotism and prejudice" 00:45

(CNN)CNN contributor Bakari Sellers denounced last week's violence in Charlottesville on Sunday, calling it a "tragic day for the country."

However, he told Jake Tapper during a panel discussion on CNN's "State of the Union," recent events had only brought an existing issue into sharper focus.
"It didn't start with Donald Trump. It has been magnified and lifted up and put on another playing field. But I don't think that anything has necessarily changed," Sellers argued.
Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of people demonstrating against a white nationalist rally after police cleared Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
People fly into the air as a vehicle drives into a group of people demonstrating against a white nationalist rally after police cleared Emancipation Park in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday, August 12.
Hide Caption
1 of 17
The vehicle moments before it struck the crowd.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
The vehicle moments before it struck the crowd.
Hide Caption
2 of 17
A woman receives first aid after a speeding car slammed into this silver convertible as it navigated through a crowd of counterprotesters.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
A woman receives first aid after a speeding car slammed into this silver convertible as it navigated through a crowd of counterprotesters.
Hide Caption
3 of 17
A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into the crowd.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
A man embraces an injured woman after a car rammed into the crowd.
Hide Caption
4 of 17
Right-wing rally members clash with counterprotesters in Emancipation Park, where white nationalist groups gathered for a rally.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
Right-wing rally members clash with counterprotesters in Emancipation Park, where white nationalist groups gathered for a rally.
Hide Caption
5 of 17
A counterprotester strikes a white nationalist with a baton during clashes at Emancipation Park, where white nationalists are protesting the removal of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee monument.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
A counterprotester strikes a white nationalist with a baton during clashes at Emancipation Park, where white nationalists are protesting the removal of the Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee monument.
Hide Caption
6 of 17
A counterprotester throws a newspaper box at a right-wing rally member at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
A counterprotester throws a newspaper box at a right-wing rally member at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
Hide Caption
7 of 17
A counterprotester uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
A counterprotester uses a lighted spray can against a white nationalist at the entrance to Emancipation Park.
Hide Caption
8 of 17
Counterprotesters try to burn a Confederate battle flag taken from white nationalist protesters.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
Counterprotesters try to burn a Confederate battle flag taken from white nationalist protesters.
Hide Caption
9 of 17
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the &quot;alt-right&quot; clash with counterprotesters.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" clash with counterprotesters.
Hide Caption
10 of 17
A white nationalist is seen with a cut below his eye suffered during clashes with counterprotesters at Emancipation Park .
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
A white nationalist is seen with a cut below his eye suffered during clashes with counterprotesters at Emancipation Park .
Hide Caption
11 of 17
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right movement exchange volleys of pepper spray with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
White nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the alt-right movement exchange volleys of pepper spray with counterprotesters as they enter Emancipation Park.
Hide Caption
12 of 17
A woman is treated for exposure to pepper spray during clashes between white nationalists and counterprotesters at Emancipation Park.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
A woman is treated for exposure to pepper spray during clashes between white nationalists and counterprotesters at Emancipation Park.
Hide Caption
13 of 17
White nationalists use shields as they guard the entrance to Emancipation Park.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
White nationalists use shields as they guard the entrance to Emancipation Park.
Hide Caption
14 of 17
Counterprotesters line the route taken by white nationalists and neo-Nazis during the &quot;Unite the Right&quot; rally. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police, the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Emancipation Park, formerly called Lee Park and home to a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
Counterprotesters line the route taken by white nationalists and neo-Nazis during the "Unite the Right" rally. After clashes with anti-fascist protesters and police, the rally was declared an unlawful gathering and people were forced out of Emancipation Park, formerly called Lee Park and home to a controversial statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.
Hide Caption
15 of 17
White nationalist Richard Spencer and his supporters clash with Virginia State Police in Emancipation Park.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
White nationalist Richard Spencer and his supporters clash with Virginia State Police in Emancipation Park.
Hide Caption
16 of 17
Riot police form a line of defense in front of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park, recently renamed from Lee Park.
Photos: Violence erupts at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia
Riot police form a line of defense in front of the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in Emancipation Park, recently renamed from Lee Park.
Hide Caption
17 of 17
01 Charlottesville vehicle scene UNBLURRED29 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081201 Charlottesville car crash 081230 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 0812 RESTRICTED32 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 0812 RESTRICTED28 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 0812 RESTRICTED14 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081213 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081231 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 0812 RESTRICTED11 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081219 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081208 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081224 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 0812 RESTRICTED25 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081227 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 081203 Charlottesville white nationalist protest Richard Spence 081233 Charlottesville white nationalist protest 0812 RESTRICTED
"It won't change until individuals who don't look like Nina and I decide that enough is enough," he added, referencing his fellow panelist and CNN political commentator, Nina Turner, who is also African-American.
    Sellers said the events of Saturday's violent rally in Charlottesville, which led to the killing of counterprotester Heather Heyer, was not "a partisan issue."
    Read More

    Trump 'giving ... a platform'

    "So many people confuse patriotism and prejudice, and what we saw on display was so much prejudice" he said, of the far right protestors.
    "I hope that individuals, especially white evangelicals in the United States of America, stand up and say enough is enough," he added.
    As for President Trump's initial reaction to Charlottesville, in which he said during a press conference on Tuesday that "both sides" could be blamed for the violence, Sellers had stern words.
    "Donald Trump is perverting and giving these individuals a platform and he should not. That's all we're asking for," he said.