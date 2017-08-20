Breaking News

'Game of Thrones' actor: Winter is coming -- and the ice is melting

By Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Updated 10:57 AM ET, Sun August 20, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

A flooded street in Miami Beach in September 2015. The flood was caused by a combination of seasonal high tides and what many believe is a rise in sea levels due to climate change. Miami Beach has already built &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/02/29/opinions/sutter-miami-beach-survive-climate/index.html&quot;&gt;miles of seawalls&lt;/a&gt; and has embarked on a five-year, $400 million stormwater pump program to keep the ocean waters from inundating the city.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
FloridaA flooded street in Miami Beach in September 2015. The flood was caused by a combination of seasonal high tides and what many believe is a rise in sea levels due to climate change. Miami Beach has already built miles of seawalls and has embarked on a five-year, $400 million stormwater pump program to keep the ocean waters from inundating the city.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
Sea water collects in front of a home in Tangier, Virginia, in May 2017. Tangier Island in Chesapeake Bay has lost two-thirds of its landmass since 1850. Now, the 1.2 square mile island is suffering from floods and erosion and is slowly sinking. A &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nature.com/articles/srep17890&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;paper&lt;/a&gt; published in the journal Scientific Reports states that &quot;the citizens of Tangier may become among the first climate change refugees in the continental USA.&quot;
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
VirginiaSea water collects in front of a home in Tangier, Virginia, in May 2017. Tangier Island in Chesapeake Bay has lost two-thirds of its landmass since 1850. Now, the 1.2 square mile island is suffering from floods and erosion and is slowly sinking. A paper published in the journal Scientific Reports states that "the citizens of Tangier may become among the first climate change refugees in the continental USA."
Hide Caption
2 of 14
The Pasterze glacier is Austria&#39;s largest and it&#39;s shrinking rapidly: the sign on the trail indicates where the foot of the glacier reached in 2015, a year before this photo was taken. The European Environmental Agency &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.eea.europa.eu/data-and-maps/indicators/glaciers-2/assessment&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;predicts&lt;/a&gt; the volume of European glaciers will decline by between 22 percent and 89 percent by 2100, depending on the future intensity of greenhouse gases.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
AustriaThe Pasterze glacier is Austria's largest and it's shrinking rapidly: the sign on the trail indicates where the foot of the glacier reached in 2015, a year before this photo was taken. The European Environmental Agency predicts the volume of European glaciers will decline by between 22 percent and 89 percent by 2100, depending on the future intensity of greenhouse gases.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
A NASA research aircraft flies over retreating glaciers on the Upper Baffin Bay coast of Greenland. Scientists say the Arctic is one of the regions hit hardest by climate change.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
GreenlandA NASA research aircraft flies over retreating glaciers on the Upper Baffin Bay coast of Greenland. Scientists say the Arctic is one of the regions hit hardest by climate change.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
A wooden pole that had been driven into the ice the year before now stands exposed as the Aletsch glacier melts and sinks at a rate of about 10-13 meters per year near Bettmeralp, Switzerland.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
SwitzerlandA wooden pole that had been driven into the ice the year before now stands exposed as the Aletsch glacier melts and sinks at a rate of about 10-13 meters per year near Bettmeralp, Switzerland.
Hide Caption
5 of 14
In the Mississippi Delta, trees are withering away because of rising saltwater, creating &quot;&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2017/04/20/us/louisiana-climate-change-skeptics/index.html&quot;&gt;Ghost Forests&lt;/a&gt;.&quot;
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
LouisianaIn the Mississippi Delta, trees are withering away because of rising saltwater, creating "Ghost Forests."
Hide Caption
6 of 14
A street is flooded in Sun Valley, Southern California in February 2017. Powerful storms have swept Southern California after years of severe drought, in a &quot;drought-to-deluge&quot; cycle that some &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-record-rains-20170410-story.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;believe&lt;/a&gt; is consistent with the consequences of global warming.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
CaliforniaA street is flooded in Sun Valley, Southern California in February 2017. Powerful storms have swept Southern California after years of severe drought, in a "drought-to-deluge" cycle that some believe is consistent with the consequences of global warming.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
The carcass of a dead cow lies in the Black Umfolozi River, dry from the effects of a severe drought, in Nongoma district north west from Durban, in November 2015. South Africa ranks as the 30th driest country in the world and is considered a water-scarce region. A highly variable climate causes uneven distribution of rainfall, making droughts even more extreme.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
South AfricaThe carcass of a dead cow lies in the Black Umfolozi River, dry from the effects of a severe drought, in Nongoma district north west from Durban, in November 2015. South Africa ranks as the 30th driest country in the world and is considered a water-scarce region. A highly variable climate causes uneven distribution of rainfall, making droughts even more extreme.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
A gigantic cloud of dust known as &quot;Haboob&quot; advances over Sudan&#39;s capital, Khartoum. Moving like a thick wall, it carries sand and dust burying homes, while increasing evaporation in a region that&#39;s struggling to preserve water supplies. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/12/07/africa/sudan-climate-change/index.html&quot;&gt;Experts say&lt;/a&gt; that without quick intervention, parts of the African country -- one of the most vulnerable in the world -- could become uninhabitable as a result of climate change.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
SudanA gigantic cloud of dust known as "Haboob" advances over Sudan's capital, Khartoum. Moving like a thick wall, it carries sand and dust burying homes, while increasing evaporation in a region that's struggling to preserve water supplies. Experts say that without quick intervention, parts of the African country -- one of the most vulnerable in the world -- could become uninhabitable as a result of climate change.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
Low tide reveals the extent of accelerated erosion shown by the amount of exposed beach rocks on Maafushi beach in the Maldives. This is the world&#39;s lowest-lying country, with no part lying more than six feet above sea level. The island nation&#39;s future is under threat from anticipated global sea level rise, with many of its islands already suffering from coastal erosion.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
MaldivesLow tide reveals the extent of accelerated erosion shown by the amount of exposed beach rocks on Maafushi beach in the Maldives. This is the world's lowest-lying country, with no part lying more than six feet above sea level. The island nation's future is under threat from anticipated global sea level rise, with many of its islands already suffering from coastal erosion.
Hide Caption
10 of 14
Los Glaciares National Park, part of the third largest ice field in the world, on November 27, 2015 in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The majority of the almost 50 large glaciers in the park have been retreating during the past 50 years due to warming temperatures, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
ArgentinaLos Glaciares National Park, part of the third largest ice field in the world, on November 27, 2015 in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The majority of the almost 50 large glaciers in the park have been retreating during the past 50 years due to warming temperatures, according to the European Space Agency (ESA).
Hide Caption
11 of 14
A boy from the remote Turkana tribe in Northern Kenya walks across a dried up river near Lodwar, Kenya. Millions of people across Africa are facing a critical shortage of water and food, a situation made worse by climate change.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
KenyaA boy from the remote Turkana tribe in Northern Kenya walks across a dried up river near Lodwar, Kenya. Millions of people across Africa are facing a critical shortage of water and food, a situation made worse by climate change.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
An Indian farmer in a dried up cotton field in the southern Indian state of Telangana, in April 2016. Much of India is &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2016/05/04/asia/gallery/india-drought-crisis/index.html&quot;&gt;reeling&lt;/a&gt; from a heat wave and severe drought conditions that have decimated crops, killed livestock and left at least 330 million people without enough water for their daily needs.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
IndiaAn Indian farmer in a dried up cotton field in the southern Indian state of Telangana, in April 2016. Much of India is reeling from a heat wave and severe drought conditions that have decimated crops, killed livestock and left at least 330 million people without enough water for their daily needs.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
Strawberries lost due to a fungus that experts report is caused by climate change in La Tigra, Honduras, in September 2016. According to Germanwatch&#39;s Global Climate Risk Index, Honduras ranks among the countries most affected by climate change.
Photos: The effects of climate change on the world
HondurasStrawberries lost due to a fungus that experts report is caused by climate change in La Tigra, Honduras, in September 2016. According to Germanwatch's Global Climate Risk Index, Honduras ranks among the countries most affected by climate change.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
miami beach floodGettyImages-691359272GettyImages-59789000805 arctic nasa cnnphotosGettyImages-597888462Louisiana Climate Change Ghost ForestGettyImages-642478962GettyImages-496398886Sudan climate change haboobGettyImages-621773488Patagonia glaciersGettyImages-93066200GettyImages-524092610GettyImages-612943120

Story highlights

  • Millennials gather in Denmark to address the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals
  • Nikolaj Coster-Waldau: Ignoring climate change impacts all the other goals

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is an actor and activist. In addition to starring on "Game of Thrones," he is a goodwill ambassador for the UN Development Program, which is an executive partner of UNLEASH Lab. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN)In "Game of Thrones" -- the television show in which I play fictional knight Jaime Lannister -- one of the many stunning visual images on regular display is an overwhelmingly massive wall of ice. I know all too well that, were "Game of Thrones" a nonfiction world, that wall of ice would be seriously imperiled by climate change.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
I know this because my second home is in the similarly ice-rich territory of Greenland. My wife is from Uummannaq in the northwest of Greenland, and my two daughters are half Greenlandic. In the considerable time I have spent there, I have seen firsthand the devastating effects of rising temperatures on the delicate ecosystem of the world's largest island.
What happens in Greenland is not usually of primary interest to Americans -- nor anyone else outside of the North Atlantic, for that matter. But it should be. If the Greenland ice sheet -- which covers 80% of Greenland -- melts, the results for the rest of the planet will be monumental. And not in a good way. Experts predict that, if the Greenland ice sheet does indeed melt, sea levels would rise 20 feet (6 meters).
    The risks of climate change do not end at simply rising sea levels, which alone should be of concern to residents of New York, Miami, New Orleans and scores of other major metropolitan areas in the United States. The United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) -- which set a road map for tackling the planet's most pressing problems -- are delicately intertwined, so that failing to act on one, such as climate change, can have enormous negative consequences on another, such as hunger, poverty, ocean life, energy and even education.
    Draft study warns of severe climate change
    new york times climate change draft report es_00002010

      JUST WATCHED

      Draft study warns of severe climate change

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Draft study warns of severe climate change 00:57
    Climate change also adds an element of unpredictability to weather patterns, leading to an increase in the number and intensity of natural disasters.
    Read More
    That is why I am trying to call attention to the dangerous consequences of ignoring climate change. I have happily accepted an appointment as a goodwill ambassador to the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), via which I am championing their work implementing the 17 SDGs -- including fighting climate change. UNDP's portfolio includes helping countries reduce greenhouse gases and their carbon footprints. It is also advocating disaster resilience (minimizing the risk of disasters and helping design effective disaster-recovery plans).
    We are already seeing a surge in renewable energy investment in countries like China and India; Honduras and others are committed to protecting and expanding forest coverage; while across Africa and small islands, more accessible and affordable off-grid energy systems are providing clean energy to millions. And mayors from cities like New York, Lima, Rotterdam, Seoul, Amman, and Cape Town have reaffirmed their commitment to implement the Paris Agreement.
    Earlier this year, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau teamed up with Google Maps to shine a spotlight on climate change effects in Greenland.
    Earlier this year, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau teamed up with Google Maps to shine a spotlight on climate change effects in Greenland.
    That is why I also applaud the work of UNLEASH Lab, which for the past eight days has convened 1,000 millennial thought leaders from 129 countries to come up with innovative solutions that can help achieve the SDGs.
    The event -- which has taken place in my home country of Denmark, but which will continue for the next 13 years in a rotating cast of cities, until the year 2030, when the Sustainable Development Goals are hopefully realized -- is a noteworthy example of much-needed youth engagement, cross-cultural collaboration, and disruptive thinking. UNLEASH concludes on Monday night in Aarhus when 12 out of the 200 proposed ideas will receive awards and potential future funding.
    Like any parent, I want a safe and secure world for my children, their children and the generations to come. We must not bury our heads in the sand when it comes to climate change -- we must instead have the courage to make other changes to preserve the stability and safety of our planet.