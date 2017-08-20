The enduring mystery of the Eclipse of the Century

Story highlights Most people are intrigued by the idea of a solar eclipse, says Meg Urry

Meg Urry is the Israel Munson Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Yale University and recent president of the American Astronomical Society. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

Sun Valley, Idaho (CNN) There is a deep chasm between what a solar eclipse is and how it makes people feel.

Historical accounts and fictional authors invoke the mystery of a total solar eclipse. Eclipse watchers have called it life-changing, surprisingly beautiful, even mystical. After seeing their first eclipse, many dedicate their free time to chasing eclipses around the globe.

Yet to an astronomer, an eclipse is the consequence of simple geometry. The moon lines up between the Earth and the sun, such that its shadow falls on the Earth; due to a coincidence of relative size and location, the apparent size of the moon (in truth about 400 times smaller and 400 times closer than the sun) precisely matches the apparent size of the sun in the sky, so it can block sunlight completely for those in the path of the shadow across Earth.

That brings us to the Eclipse of the Century on August 21, 2017. Along with hundreds of thousands of other Americans, I have traveled to see this eclipse at 100% totality, visible along a strip that is roughly 70 miles wide, from Oregon to South Carolina.

I'm in Sun Valley, Idaho, where hundreds of astronomers are attending the 16th meeting of the High Energy Astrophysics Division of the American Astronomical Society. Here, the period of totality will last more than a minute. (The entire eclipse, from when the moon starts crossing the solar disk to when it clears it, will last nearly three hours.) Those willing to drive 60 miles north in eclipse-heavy traffic will see more than two minutes of totality.

