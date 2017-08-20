Battle for Tal Afar begins as civilians flee Iraqi city

Story highlights UN says thousands of citizens are fleeing the city for their own safety

But ISIS is holding Yazidi children captive in the city

(CNN) The Iraqi army has begun its offensive to take the northwestern Iraqi city of Tal Afar from ISIS, Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said in a nationally televised broadcast early Sunday morning.

"I address Daesh (ISIS) and tell them that you have no choice but to surrender or get killed," al-Abadi said.

Tal Afar is the last city still under the control of ISIS militants in Iraq's Nineveh province following the liberation of Mosul

Al-Abadi said Iraqi Security Forces (ISF) counter-terrorism units, militia, federal and local police are taking part in the operation. They will be backed by air power from international coalition forces, with engineering and medical support on hand.

He said Arabs, Kurds, Turkmen, Muslims, Christians and Yezidis, which he described as "first-class citizens," are taking part in the assault.

A Shiite fighter sits beside weapons as his units enter the village of Shwah, south of the city of Tal Afar, in December 2016 during an ongoing operation against ISIS jihadists.

