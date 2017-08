Julian Cadman, 7, confirmed dead after Barcelona attack

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain A makeshift memorial pays tribute to those who were killed in a terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, August 17. A van rammed into a crowd of people near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas. Early the next morning, a group of five attackers drove into pedestrians in the Spanish town of Cambrils, about 75 miles south of Barcelona. Hide Caption 1 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Two women cry at the street memorial in Barcelona on Friday, August 18. Hide Caption 2 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain A man embraces a police officer in Cambrils on August 18. Earlier in the day, officers had engaged in a shootout with five attackers who drove a car into several pedestrians. All five were shot dead by police, four of them by one officer, police said. Hide Caption 3 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Pigeons fly over a Barcelona crowd that gathered for a minute of silence on August 18. Hide Caption 4 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Spain's King Felipe VI joins other officials in observing a minute of silence in Barcelona's Plaça de Catalunya. Hide Caption 5 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Police officers investigate a car in Cambrils. Hide Caption 6 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain The van that plowed into the crowd in Barcelona is towed away from Las Ramblas on August 18. Hide Caption 7 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Police officers check the area after towing away the van. Hide Caption 8 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Police accompany clients of a store outside a cordoned off-area of Barcelona. Las Ramblas is especially crowded in the summer, the height of tourist season. The promenade passes by kiosks, flower sellers, cafes and bars. Hide Caption 9 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Police officers work at the scene in Cambrils. Hide Caption 10 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Police check people's identities as they clear Las Ramblas on August 17. Hide Caption 11 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain People evacuate an area of Barcelona on August 17. Hide Caption 12 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain Medics and police tend to injured people near the scene of the attack in Barcelona. Hide Caption 13 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain A woman cries as she speaks on her phone in Barcelona on August 17. Hide Caption 14 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain People react after the incident in Barcelona. Hide Caption 15 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain A police officer asks people to move back in Barcelona. Hide Caption 16 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain An injured person is carried by police in Barcelona. Hide Caption 17 of 19

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain People flee the scene after the attack at Las Ramblas. Hide Caption 18 of 19