Julian Cadman, 7, confirmed dead after Barcelona attack

(CNN) Julian Cadman, the 7-year-old Australian-British boy who was reported missing in the aftermath of the Barcelona attack, has been confirmed dead by his family.

Cadman, who was in Barcelona to attend a family wedding, was with his mother on Las Ramblas when the van plowed through the crowds on Thursday, killing 13 and injuring 120.

Julian's family confirmed that he had been killed in a statement Sunday.

Photos: Terror attacks in Spain A makeshift memorial pays tribute to those who were killed in a terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, on Thursday, August 17. A van rammed into a crowd of people near the popular tourist area of Las Ramblas. Early the next morning, a group of five attackers drove into pedestrians in the Spanish town of Cambrils, about 75 miles south of Barcelona.

"Julian was a much loved and adored member of our family," said the statement released by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

"As he was enjoying the sights of Barcelona with his mother, Julian was sadly taken from us.

