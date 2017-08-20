Hollywood remembers 'Nutty Professor' Jerry Lewis

(CNN) Tributes to Jerry Lewis poured in from Hollywood on Sunday, as comedians, actors and writers remembered "The Nutty Professor" creator and funnyman.

"Jerry was a pioneer in comedy and film. And he was a friend," actor Robert De Niro said in a statement. "Even at 91, he didn't miss a beat ... or a punchline. You'll be missed."

Lewis died Sunday after a brief illness , according to his publicist. He was known as an innovative filmmaker and generous fundraiser for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Fellow comedian and actor Jim Carey tweeted, "That fool was no dummy."

"Jerry Lewis was an undeniable genius an unfathomable blessing, comedy's absolute! I am because he was!" he added.

