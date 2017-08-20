Breaking News

CNN 10 - August 21, 2017

Updated 5:13 PM ET, Sun August 20, 2017

ten.0821_00011026

August 21, 2017

It's a bird! It's a plane! No -- it's a total solar eclipse, and it's shadowing the U.S. from coast to coast this Monday. Find out what Americans can expect, and learn how much planning some folks have done to catch this celestial phenomenon in person. We're also taking you to the South Korean side of the Demilitarized Zone to show you what life is like on the edge. And we're speaking to a CNN Hero about his efforts to help the smallest bears on Earth.
TRANSCRIPT
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
