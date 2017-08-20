US destroyer collides with merchant ship near Singapore

Story highlights Search and rescue efforts are under way

Initial reports suggest minor injuries among 330-strong crew

(CNN) A US Navy guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship east of Singapore early Monday, the second US warship to be involved in a collision in just over two months.

The Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement that the USS John S. McCain collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while the destroyer was making its way to a port visit in Singapore, the Navy said. The collision was reported at 5:24 am local time, according to the Navy statement.

A Navy official told CNN initial reports indicated only minor injuries among the McCain's crew of about 330 but that a full accounting of the crew was ongoing.

Search and rescue efforts are under way, the Navy statement said, with helicopters and Marine Corps Osprey aircraft from the amphibious assault ship USS America responding.

Singaporean ships and helicopters were also responding, the Navy said.

