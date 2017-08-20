US destroyer collides with merchant ship near Singapore

Story highlights Search and rescue efforts are under way

It's the second US destroyer to be involved in a collision in just over two months

(CNN) A US Navy guided-missile destroyer collided with a merchant ship east of Singapore early Monday, the second US warship to be involved in a collision in just over two months.

The Navy's 7th Fleet said in a statement that the USS John S. McCain collided with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while the destroyer was making its way to a port visit in Singapore, the Navy said. The collision was reported at 5:24 am local time, according to the Navy statement.

Search and rescue efforts are under way, the statement said, with helicopters and Marine Corps Ospreys aircraft from the amphibious assault ship USS America responding.

Singaporean ships and helicopters were also responding, the Navy said.

Initial reports indicate the US ship sustained damage to its aft port (rear left) side, the Navy said. It said the McCain was steaming under its own power to port.

Read More