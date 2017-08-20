North Korea warns of 'merciless strike' ahead of US-South Korea drills

Story highlights The threat appeared on the official government newspaper

(CNN) North Korea warned Sunday that the upcoming US-South Korea military exercises are "reckless behavior driving the situation into the uncontrollable phase of a nuclear war."

Pyongyang also declared that its army can target the United States anytime, and neither Guam, Hawaii nor the US mainland can "dodge the merciless strike."

The messages in Rodong Sinmun, the official government newspaper, come a day before the US starts the Ulchi Freedom Guardian military exercises with South Korea on Monday.

Tensions between the two nations have grown in recent weeks, forcing China to step in and urge restraint.

Just last week, Pyongyang said it had finalized a plan to fire four missiles toward the US territory of Guam. State media reported that leader Kim Jong Un would assess the US' next move before giving launch orders.

