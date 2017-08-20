Johannesburg (CNN) Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe returned home Sunday from South Africa, where she was accused of assaulting a model with an electric cord, public broadcaster ZBC reported.

ZBC said on its website that President Robert Mugabe, "who was accompanied by the first lady, Grace Mugabe, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa and Foreign Affairs Minister, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi arrived aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane in the early hours of today."

Mugabe was able to leave South Africa after its government approved her request for diplomatic immunity.

The alleged attack on Grace Engels, 20, took place at a hotel in Johannesburg's posh Sandton district on August 13.

In making the decision, South Africa took into account the need to maintain good relations in the region and with Zimbabwe in particular, said International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane in a statement.

