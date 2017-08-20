(CNN) Zimbabwean first lady Grace Mugabe returned home Sunday from South Africa where she was accused of assaulting a model with an electric cable, public broadcaster ZBC reported.

ZBC said on its website President Robert Mugabe, "who was accompanied by the first lady, Grace Mugabe, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Patrick Chinamasa and Foreign Affairs Minister, Simbarashe Mumbengegwi arrived aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane in the early hours of today."

Mugabe claimed diplomatic immunity in South Africa, according to a police statement, after allegedly attacking Grace Engels, 20, at a hotel in Johannesburg's plush Sandton district on August 13.

President Mugabe with wife #GraceMugabe at the airport earlier today. Welcomed by VP Mphoko, Min Chombo, Min Mushohwe & service chefs pic.twitter.com/tWAnzxkXVC — Povo News (@povonewsafrica) August 20, 2017

According to Engels, she was in a hotel room with Mugabe's two adult sons when the attack took place.

