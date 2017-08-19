Family photographs are recovered from a mudslide victim on August 17, in the Lumley mangrove of Freetown, Sierra Leone. Sources at the scene confirmed that the body of the young boy in this photo was recovered.

Family photographs are recovered from a mudslide victim on August 17, in the Lumley mangrove of Freetown, Sierra Leone. Sources at the scene confirmed that the body of the young boy in this photo was recovered.

Photos: Deadly mudslides devastate Freetown, Sierra Leone

Bereaved relatives file into the Connaught mortuary in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on August 16, wearing protective equipment to view some 250 bodies as they search for their loved ones. "It is not easy seeing it as you enter the gate of the morgue," said Famata Samura, who failed to find the bodies of three cousins. "At the gate, you are advised ... not to come in if you are not bold and you should not cry when you are inside."