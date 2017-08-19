Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:Deadly mudslides devastate Freetown, Sierra Leone
A volunteer digs a grave on August 17, 2017, at the Waterloo Cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone. Torrential rains triggered mudslides beginning on August 14, in the capital region of this West African nation.
Hide Caption
1 of 7
Photos:Deadly mudslides devastate Freetown, Sierra Leone
A grave digger works on August 17, at the Waterloo Cemetery in Freetown, Sierra Leone.
Hide Caption
2 of 7
Photos:Deadly mudslides devastate Freetown, Sierra Leone
Volunteer search-and-rescue workers carry a body on August 15, in Freetown, Sierra Leone, to a waiting ambulance.
Hide Caption
3 of 7
Photos:Deadly mudslides devastate Freetown, Sierra Leone
Family photographs are recovered from a mudslide victim on August 17, in the Lumley mangrove of Freetown, Sierra Leone. Sources at the scene confirmed that the body of the young boy in this photo was recovered.
Hide Caption
4 of 7
Photos:Deadly mudslides devastate Freetown, Sierra Leone
Bereaved relatives file into the Connaught mortuary in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on August 16, wearing protective equipment to view some 250 bodies as they search for their loved ones. "It is not easy seeing it as you enter the gate of the morgue," said Famata Samura, who failed to find the bodies of three cousins. "At the gate, you are advised ... not to come in if you are not bold and you should not cry when you are inside."
Hide Caption
5 of 7
Photos:Deadly mudslides devastate Freetown, Sierra Leone
The remains of a building destroyed by mudslides sit in Freetown, Sierra Leone.
Hide Caption
6 of 7
Photos:Deadly mudslides devastate Freetown, Sierra Leone
A soldier looks out at the massive debris field on August 15, as the military continues search-and-rescue efforts.
Hide Caption
7 of 7
Devastating mudslides in Freetown, Sierra Leone, in August 2017, claimed more than 400 lives and posed significant health challenges to survivors.