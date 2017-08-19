Story highlights The street is named for former Red Sox owner Tom Yawkey

Yawkey was the last owner to integrate an MLB team

(CNN) Red Sox owner John Henry wants to rename Yawkey Way, the iconic street bordering Fenway Park, telling the Boston Herald "he's still 'haunted' by the racist legacy of his legendary predecessor."

The late Tom Yawkey, who owned the Red Sox from 1933 to 1976, was the last owner in the majors to integrate his team, which since then has featured many notable African-American and Dominican players, including David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez and Jim Rice.

Recently, three high-profile incidents of apparent racism at Fenway -- two targeting black baseball players -- also have revived concerns about the organization's reputation.

Henry discussed renaming the public street with the previous mayoral administration in Boston, but they "did not want to open what they saw as a can of worms," he told the Herald.