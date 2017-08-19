(CNN) About 600 residents were evacuated Friday in a prime eclipse-viewing area in Oregon because of a rapidly growing wildfire.

The Milli Fire began Tuesday and has since burned about 6,888 acres just 9 miles west of Sisters, a town in the path of the total solar eclipse, according to Central Fire Info.

As of Friday, the blaze was zero percent contained, fire officials said.

Immediate evacuations were ordered for residents near Sisters -- where people will see 34 seconds of "totality" on Monday --- as the Milli Fire continues to push to the east. An additional 1,085 people were put under a pre-evacuation notice, county officials said.

As the "Great American Eclipse" approaches, the fire has become one of the state's public safety priorities.

Read More