(CNN)About 600 residents were evacuated Friday in a prime eclipse-viewing area in Oregon because of a rapidly growing wildfire.
The Milli Fire began Tuesday and has since burned about 6,888 acres just 9 miles west of Sisters, a town in the path of the total solar eclipse, according to Central Fire Info.
As of Friday, the blaze was zero percent contained, fire officials said.
Immediate evacuations were ordered for residents near Sisters -- where people will see 34 seconds of "totality" on Monday --- as the Milli Fire continues to push to the east. An additional 1,085 people were put under a pre-evacuation notice, county officials said.
As the "Great American Eclipse" approaches, the fire has become one of the state's public safety priorities.
"State agencies are already working around the clock and across the state, and as we get closer to the total solar eclipse, we'll need all resources available to keep communities, visitors, and property safe," said Oregon Gov. Kate Brown in a statement.
More than 200 state and local firefighters are working to contain the wildfire, officials said.