(CNN) A Florida officer was shot dead and another one critically injured in Kissimmee while two others were hurt by gunfire in a separate incident in the state, authorities said.

The incident in the central city of Kissimmee may have been an ambush while responding to a call, Police Chief Jeff O'Dell said. The officer injured in that shooting is in "grave critical condition," he said.

Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were responding to a suspicious activity call just before 9:30 pm Friday in Kissimmee. Within minutes, gunfire erupted, surprising the officers, who were not able to return fire, O'Dell said.

"Officers immediately responded to the area and found two of their fallen brothers gravely injured on the road way," O'Dell said.

Baxter, a three-year-veteran of the Kissimmee Police Department, was pronounced dead. Howard remains hospitalized.

