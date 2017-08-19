(CNN) A Kissimmee police officer is dead and a sergeant is in "grave critical condition" after a shooting that may have been an ambush, Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O'Dell said.

Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were responding to a suspicious activity call just before 9:30 pm Friday in the city limit of Kissimmee when a shooting unfolded within minutes, O'Dell said.

"Officers immediately responded to the area and found two of their fallen brothers gravely injured on the road way," O'Dell said.

Baxter, a 3-year-veteran with the Kissimmee Police Department, has been pronounced dead. Howard remains in the hospital in "grave critical condition," officials said.

O'Dell said it seems like the officers "were surprised" and were not able to return fire.

Read More