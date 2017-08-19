Story highlights The officers were shot within minutes after responding to a call

The injured officer is in "grave critical condition"

(CNN) A Florida police officer was shot dead and a second one critically injured in what may have been an ambush while responding to a call in Kissimmee, authorities said.

The injured officer is in "grave critical condition" after the shooting in Kissimmee, Police Chief Jeff O'Dell said.

Officer Matthew Baxter and Sgt. Sam Howard were responding to a suspicious activity call just before 9:30 pm Friday.

Within minutes, gunfire erupted, surprising the officers, who were not able to return fire, O'Dell said.

"Officers immediately responded to the area and found two of their fallen brothers gravely injured on the road way," O'Dell said.

