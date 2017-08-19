Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump wished his former chief strategist Steve Bannon well upon his return to the conservative website Breitbart News, tweeting Saturday, "Fake News needs the competition!"

Bannon will be executive chairman of Breitbart -- a position he held before he left to advise Trump's presidential campaign and then joined the White House, where he was one of the President's most controversial advisers -- and the man generally perceived as the driving force behind Trump's "nationalist" ideology.

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow welcomed Bannon back in a statement, saying that Breitbart had "gained an executive chairman with his finger on the pulse of the Trump agenda."

In an interview with the The Weekly Standard , Bannon said: "I feel jacked up. Now I'm free. I've got my hands back on my weapons. Someone said, 'It's Bannon the Barbarian.' I am definitely going to crush the opposition.

Bannon said he built a machine at Breitbart: "And now I'm about to go back, knowing what I know, and we're about to rev that machine up. And rev it up we will do."

Bannon also told the Standard his feelings on the current state of the Trump administration.

"The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over," Bannon said . "We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It'll be something else."