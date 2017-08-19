What Washington tourists think about the monuments debate

Story highlights Roughly 1,500 Confederate symbols exist on public land

"We should never whitewash history," one visitor says

Washington (CNN) Like the thousands of tourists who flock to Washington, D.C., every summer, the visitors who strolled through the national mall in humid weather this week came to marvel at the monuments devoted to iconic US leaders and events.

But after the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, last weekend, they had more than just history on their minds.

"Something like the [Robert E. Lee statue] should have never gone up," said Albert Yenque of New York City, who was visiting Washington with his wife, Karine, on Friday. "But ... you have to remember history. The saying goes if you forget history, you're bound to repeat it. ... We honor people like Thomas Jefferson because of the great things they did and the obstacles they fought against. That's why we are here."

"Featuring these statues prominently, like in the middle of town, that's not perhaps the best place to display it," Karine Yenque said. "But don't dismiss it altogether. Don't get rid of it. Don't forget it. This happened. He was the general of the Confederate army. Don't forget what caused all the conflict. We don't want everything just brushed under the rug."

President Donald Trump argued after the violence at the white supremacist rally -- which led to the death of counterprotester Heather Heyer -- that taking down the monuments is akin to uprooting US history.

