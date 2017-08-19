(CNN) A New York City megachurch pastor became the first religious leader to step down from President Trump's evangelical advisory board.

A.R. Bernard announced on Twitter Friday that "it became obvious that there was a deepening conflict in values between myself and the administration."

My statement regarding my resignation from the President's Evangelical Advisory Board. pic.twitter.com/Ocae6SQxjZ — A. R. Bernard (@ARBernard) August 18, 2017

"When he vacillated over the last week, especially over Charlottesville, I had come to the point where I had to make a decision to more than just step away," Bernard told CNN's Don Lemon on "CNN Tonight."

"When you vacillate like that, it means that there's not a set of core values that you have determined to guide your thinking, your decision-making. Instead, it demonstrates that you are being tossed between opinions of those around you. And I've got a problem with that kind of lack of leadership."

