Trump to skip Kennedy Center Honors

The announcement comes following a week of unrest and political instability in the White House

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will not attend the annual Kennedy Center Honors in December, the White House announced Saturday morning.

"The President and First Lady have decided not to participate in this year's activities to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction," a statement from the White House read.

Each year, the Kennedy Center honors individuals for their influence in the arts. This year, honorees include dancer and choreographer Carmen de Lavallad, singer-songwriter and actress Gloria Estefan, hip hop artist and actor LL Cool J, television writer and producer Norman Lear and musician and record producer Lionel Richie, the Kennedy Center said in a statement.

Kennedy Center Chairman David M. Rubenstein and President Deborah F. Rutter also released a statement: "The Kennedy Center respects the decision made today by the office of the President of the United States. In choosing not to participate in this year's Honors activities, the Administration has graciously signaled its respect for the Kennedy Center and ensures the Honors gala remains a deservingly special moment for the Honorees. We are grateful for this gesture."

A Kennedy Center official said this will be the fourth instance of a President not attending the event. President Jimmy Carter skipped it in 1979, President H.W. Bush in 1989 and President Bill Clinton in 1994. However, those presidents came during other years while they were in office, the official said.

