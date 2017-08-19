Story highlights Alice Stewart: Bannon angered Trump and was ousted, but he remains a supporter

Alice Stewart is a CNN political commentator and former communications director for Ted Cruz for President.

(CNN) Two things are crystal clear after Steve Bannon's ouster: One man gets the spotlight, and his name is President Donald Trump. And there's a new sheriff in town -- and his name is chief of staff John Kelly.

White House officials tell me this move is more operational than philosophical. Still, it's politically risky. Bannon carried the flame for the President's "drain the swamp" message and populist-nationalist agenda, and his departure could anger that base of support.

It could unleash the fury of the far right.

It's hard to believe it's just been a year since Bannon, then the head of the alt-right news site Breitbart, was named as a formal adviser to candidate Trump. Bannon was instrumental in helping President Trump get elected. He helped mobilize disaffected voters who were attracted to Trump.

The duo gave a voice to working-class Americans who opposed the Washington establishment. However, Bannon's strong voice in the media lately led to his demise.