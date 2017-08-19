Story highlights Shannon LaNier: The statues must be given historical context

Shannon LaNier a television host and descendant of Thomas Jefferson. He is the co-author of "Jefferson's Children: The Story of One American Family." Follow him @MrShannonLanier. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal.

Those are the words of my sixth great-grandfather, Thomas Jefferson, as he wrote them in the Declaration of Independence over 200 years ago. Yet still today we are struggling to make that statement ring true.

As a black Jefferson descendant living in the land of the "free," it burdens me in multiple ways to have to say that. I understand in perhaps a different way than most Americans the flawed ideals upon which our country was founded. As I watched the hate and violence erupt in Charlottesville, I was reminded of how far we still have to go to truly become a United States of America, where all are created equal.

Shannon LaNier

The Confederate statues and monuments, like the one of Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville, are blatant symbols of hate, discrimination and racism. When we honor and celebrate the Confederacy in public arenas, we validate and empower the people who wish to perpetuate the hatred and division that it represents. We must no longer give power and permission to people to hate. The Confederate monuments must be removed from public places.

There is a time and a place for everything. Now is the time for change and reconciliation, and the place for those Confederate statues is a museum or other educational environment that can offer a viewer the full story.

