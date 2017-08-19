Story highlights Enrica Sighinolfi: Citizens can help the world deal with acts of terror without giving into fear

Enrica Sighinolfi is a founding member of Opportunity Network, a company that facilitates global partnerships for CEOs and private investors, and a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Shapers, a network of city-based hubs that undertake local projects to improve their communities. The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the author.

(CNN) Wherever I go, terror seems to follow. I used to go jogging by Westminster Bridge when I lived in London, and my office was just a few blocks away from the World Trade Center when I lived in New York. I don't know how many hundreds of times I have walked where terrorism took innocent lives. I also studied in Paris, just a few blocks away from the Bataclan and République, sites of the 2015 attacks that left over a hundred people dead and many more injured.

I live in Barcelona, and it was a typical mid-summer Thursday when I realized that a terror attack was taking place approximately 50 meters away from where I live. A place I call home under attack, again.

It took me five hours after the attack to make sure that all the people I know in Barcelona and their families were safe. I felt much calmer and in control this time, unlike when the Paris attacks occurred. On the one hand, I need to thank the managers of our company who took care of our team and kept calling everyone until we were sure we were all okay. But on the other hand, I'm concerned I'm getting used to this.

We all should worry that we're getting too used to it. We can pretend that terrorism is far away, but it's not. Terrorism can occur in our neighborhoods and sometimes attacks are completely unpredictable, even for the best intelligence bureaus. We cannot keep on ignoring this, and the sooner we are more prepared and aware of this, the sooner we can defeat it. Because we're stronger than terror.

In most parts of Western Europe, until attacks like those in Paris and now Barcelona, we basically haven't seen violence in our streets for 70 years and we haven't expected it -- which in some ways makes us a perfect target for terrorists.

