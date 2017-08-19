Police name fugitive Barcelona attack suspect

(CNN) Spanish authorities are hunting for Younes Abouyaaqoub, a suspect in the deadly Barcelona terror attack who police say remains at large, a spokesman for the Catalan police told CNN on Saturday.

The police spokesman also confirmed the names of three of the five suspected terrorists who were killed in a confrontation with police in the town of Cambrils hours after the attack in Barcelona: Moussa Oukabir, Said Aallaa and Mohamed Hychami.

Catalan police had not previously released the names and pictures of any of the suspects but decided to confirm those details after they began circulating on social media and in news reports, the spokesman said.

The four names and photos that have appeared in the media are of Abouyaaqoub, Oukabir, Aallaa and Hychami.

Read More