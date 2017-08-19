In Berlin, neo-Nazis, counterprotesters take to the streets

Story highlights Neo-Nazis turn out to mark 30th anniversary of death of Hitler deputy Rudolf Hess

The march comes a week after deadly white supremacist rally in US

Berlin (CNN) Neo-Nazis marched in the streets of Berlin on Saturday as counterprotesters assembled to meet them, a week after a white supremacist rally turned deadly in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Helmeted police in riot gear stood guard as right-wing demonstrators converged on the German capital to mark the 30th anniversary of the death of Rudolf Hess, Adolf Hitler's deputy.

About 500 people on each side turned out, police said.

Convicted at the Nuremberg war crimes trials, Hess served a life sentence at Spandau Prison and was the sole inmate there from 1966 until his death in 1987.

Nazi sympathizers revere Hess because he never renounced his beliefs decades after the fall of the Third Reich.

