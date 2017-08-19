Finland stabbings being treated as terror attack, police say

Story highlights Two people killed identified as Finnish nationals

Police: 18-year-old Moroccan citizen taken into custody

(CNN) Stabbings in the Finnish city of Turku that left two people dead and injured eight others are being treated as acts of terror, police said.

"The incidents were initially investigated as murders, but in the light of further information received during the night, the offenses include now murders with terrorist intent and their attempts," police said.

An 18-year-old Moroccan citizen was taken into custody after the attacks. He was injured while being apprehended by authorities, police said. A motive has not been revealed.

The stabbings occurred Friday at two markets close to each other in the city's center. The two people killed were both Finnish. An Italian national and two Swedish citizens were among the eight people hurt, police said.

Kent Svensson, 44, of Sweden said he witnessed a man with "a huge white knife" running and stabbing people in his path.

Read More