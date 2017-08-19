Story highlights President Buhari has battled an unspecified illness for months

He's undergone treatment in London for extended periods

(CNN) President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on Saturday after spending more than three months in London seeking medical treatment.

Buhari's plane landed at the presidential wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, the capital, late in the afternoon.

The 74-year-old President has not made any public appearances during this period or addressed the country directly apart from a short voice message to wish Muslims a happy Ramadan. He was expected to speak to Nigerians in a broadcast on Monday.

President @MBuhari arrives from his medical vacation in the United Kingdom.

📷: @BayoOmoboriowo pic.twitter.com/Ry4IXYn7AM — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 19, 2017

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has been the acting President in his absence.

Buhari has been battling an unspecified illness since the beginning of the year and has spent long periods in London receiving treatment.

