(CNN) People are growing restless as some cities across the United States are keeping their Confederate monuments intact while others have removed them this week.

Arizona

Jefferson Davis Memorial

A plaque commemorating Jefferson Davis at a state highway just west of Phoenix was tarred and covered in feathers, CNN affiliate KPHO reported.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident.

The Confederate Troops Memorial

A monument honoring Confederate soldiers at the Arizona State Capitol complex in Phoenix was cleaned after being vandalized.

A memorial at the center of the State Capitol in Phoenix was spray painted.

The memorial has been cleaned, but the investigation is ongoing. Authorities are looking for a man in his 40s who was wearing a black hat and was last seen riding a bicycle in the area, said Kameron Lee, a spokesman with the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Florida

Confederate Memorial Park

BREAKING: #Confederate Memorial Park in Tampa vandalized. Working to get more details... pic.twitter.com/mSXrk1tj1r — Nicole Grigg (@NicoleSGrigg) August 13, 2017

A private memorial park outside Tampa has been vandalized. The columns were painted red and some derogatory comments were written around the memorial, the Hillsborough County sheriff's office said.

The park, which is on private property, has been funded through private donations since 2009, CNN affiliate WFTS reported.

Illinois

Bust of Abraham Lincoln

A bust of Abraham Lincoln in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood was set in flames and defaced late Wednesday night, neighborhood representative Raymond Lopez said.

The bust was erected by Phil Bloomquist in 1926 when mostly German, Irish and Italian families lived in the neighborhood.

A spokesperson with Chicago Police Department said they are not investigating the incident.

North Carolina

Confederate Soldiers Monument

The Confederate statue at the old County Courthouse in Durham was pulled down during a protest to show solidarity with anti-racist activists. Seven people have been arrested. They face felony rioting charges and misdemeanor charges for the damage, the Durham County sheriff's office said.

Durham County Sheriff Mike Andrews said additional arrests are expected.

Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue

Statue of General Robert E. Lee (center) on the portal of Duke University's chapel was defaced.

The face of a statue adorning the portal of a chapel at Duke University in Durham has been damaged. It's positioned between statues of Thomas Jefferson and Sideny Lanier, a poet who served in the Confederate Army, CNN affiliate WTVD reported.

The chapel's facade includes the Robert E. Lee statue and nine other historical figures.

Duke officials are investigating and are reviewing surveillance video.

"For an individual or group of individuals to take matters into their own hands and vandalize a house of worship undermines the right, protected in our Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion, of every Duke student and employee to participate fully in university life," Duke President Vincent E. Price said in a statement.

Philadelphia

Frank Rizzo statue

#NOW Frank Rizzo statue vandalized tonight with white spray paint saying "Black Power" @6abc pic.twitter.com/djHINRfN80 — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) August 18, 2017

A statue of former Philadelphia mayor and police chief Frank Rizzo outside a city government building in Philadelphia was spray painted with the words "Black Power," CNN affiliate WPVI reported.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating the incident but so far no arrests have been made. The statue has been vandalized twice this week, according to WPVI.

Virginia

Confederate soldiers statue

Confederate soldier statue in Leesburg vandalized overnight w/ obscenities. Cleaning process just finished. pic.twitter.com/WAcWtD5pic — Jeff Goldberg (@abc7jeffg) August 17, 2017

A statue honoring Confederate soldiers outside a courthouse in the town of Leesburg was spray painted.

The statue had graffiti and obscene language on the base of it, said Craig Troxell, a spokesman with the Loudoun County sheriff's office. The statue has been cleaned, and there was no permanent damage.

Video surveillance from a nearby street shows two possible suspects who are seen covering their heads as they walk near the courthouse at night.