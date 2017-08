5 things for August 18: Barcelona, Trump, Confederate statues, Navy ousters, torture

(CNN) It's been a tragic day in Spain. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. Barcelona attack

At least 13 people are dead and more than 100 injured after a van careened through a crowd in one of Barcelona's tourist hotspots. ISIS' media wing claimed responsibility, calling the attackers were "soldiers of the Islamic State." It's Spain's worst terror attack since the 2004 Madrid train bombings and the latest example of attackers using vehicles to inflict terror

2. President Trump

3. Confederate monuments

4. USS Fitzgerald

5. Torture lawsuit

A lawsuit against two psychologists who developed the CIA's enhanced interrogation techniques has been settled . The ACLU filed suit in 2015 against James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen on behalf of the family of one man who died in custody and two foreign-born men who said they were brutally tortured in CIA prisons. Settlement terms weren't released, but Mitchell and Jessen issued a statement acknowledging their work with the CIA and expressing regret for the abuses the men suffered. The lawsuit emerged from the Senate's report on the CIA and its detention and interrogation program, which spotlighted the agency's use of torture on suspected al Qaeda members after 9/11.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

"There are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists"

James Murdoch, CEO of 21st Century Fox and son of Rupert Murdoch, in a scathing email he wrote denouncing President Trump's comments on Charlottesville

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Good find

Somebody found a painting worth $160 million at an estate sale. Now that's a good investment.

Our only hope?

"Star Wars" fans hope the force is with a rumored Obi-Wan Kenobi film . But you can put down the lightsaber: Their hopes have been dashed on this in the past.

:(

Don't even think about putting a smiley face in that email to a colleague. People apparently think if you use an emoticon in work emails , you're, well, stupid.

Do you still have to tip?

If fluffy pillows, breakfast in bed and an opulent spa aren't enough to hook you into a luxury hotel, maybe a room service robot will do the trick.

TODAY'S BIG READ

Politics over kids' health?

Pediatricians say Florida hurt sick kids to help big GOP donors . Read this special report from CNN's Elizabeth Cohen and Katherine Grise.

AND FINALLY ...

Welcome home