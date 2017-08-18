5 things for August 18: Barcelona, Trump, Confederate statues, Navy ousters, torture

(CNN)It's been a tragic day in Spain. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door. (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.)
1. Barcelona attack
At least 13 people are dead and more than 100 injured after a van careened through a crowd in one of Barcelona's tourist hotspots. ISIS' media wing claimed responsibility, calling the attackers were "soldiers of the Islamic State." It's Spain's worst terror attack since the 2004 Madrid train bombings and the latest example of attackers using vehicles to inflict terror.
Three suspects have been arrested, but the driver of the van is still on the run. Hours after the vehicle attack, a second possible terror incident linked to the van rampage unfolded in Cambrils, south of Barcelona; police shot dead five suspected terrorists. Authorities also believe a house explosion may be tied to the van assault. And they're investigating whether a driver who ran over two officers at a security checkpoint is connected to the van attack.
2. President Trump
Is Donald Trump losing the Republican Party? We know his base is with him no matter what, but there may be some cracks in his support among GOP politicians. Two Republican senators laid into the President, not just over his comments about the Charlottesville protests but also about whether he's up to the job. Sen. Bob Corker said Trump hasn't demonstrated the "stability" or "competence" needed to be a good President. Ouch. And Sen. Tim Scott said the President's moral authority was compromised by his Charlottesville remarks. Meantime, Trump is feuding on Twitter with Sens. Lindsey Graham and Jeff Flake. CNN's Stephen Collinson says Trump is driving away the few political friends he has and living up his standing as outsider.
3. Confederate monuments
The chaos in Charlottesville was prompted by objections to an attempt to remove a Confederate statue. Now the long-running debate over what to do with Confederate statues, flags and other symbols has been reignited. President Trump tweeted that removing them would hurt US culture. The governor of Maine said tearing them down, like protesters did in North Carolina, would be like ripping down 9/11 memorials. But the great-great-grandchildren of Robert E. Lee, Jefferson Davis and Stonewall Jackson say it's time to let the monuments and statues go. Here's a rundown of where things stand.
4. USS Fitzgerald
The Navy is removing top leaders of the USS Fitzgerald from their duties. The commanding officer, executive officer and senior non-commissioned officer are being dumped in the fallout from a deadly collision in June between the Fitzgerald and a cargo ship off the coast of Japan. Seven sailors died in the incident. The Navy's preliminary report is a harrowing account of sailors fighting to escape after the collision ripped a hole in their sleeping area and of the ship's commander hanging from the side of the ship awaiting rescue.
5. Torture lawsuit
A lawsuit against two psychologists who developed the CIA's enhanced interrogation techniques has been settled. The ACLU filed suit in 2015 against James Mitchell and Bruce Jessen on behalf of the family of one man who died in custody and two foreign-born men who said they were brutally tortured in CIA prisons. Settlement terms weren't released, but Mitchell and Jessen issued a statement acknowledging their work with the CIA and expressing regret for the abuses the men suffered. The lawsuit emerged from the Senate's report on the CIA and its detention and interrogation program, which spotlighted the agency's use of torture on suspected al Qaeda members after 9/11.
