Charlottesville mayor calls for removal of downtown Confederate statues

(CNN) Charlottesville Mayor Mike Signer on Friday called for the removal of Confederate monuments from the city's downtown, including the controversial Robert E. Lee statue in Emancipation Park.

The decision comes nearly a week after a group of neo-Nazis and white supremacists marched to oppose the statue's removal and clashed violently with counterprotesters.

"With the terrorist attack, these monuments were transformed from equestrian statues into lightning rods," Signer said in a statement, referring to a car ramming attack on counterprotesters that killed 32-year-old Heather Heyer. "We can, and we must, respond by denying the Nazis and the KKK and the so-called alt-right the twisted totem they seek."

"And so for the sake of public safety, public reassurance, to magnify Heather's voice, and to repudiate the pure evil that visited us here, I am calling today for the removal of these Confederate statues from downtown Charlottesville."

A weekend of violence

