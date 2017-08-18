Story highlights Vuelta a España starts August 19 in Nimes

Third time the race has started outside Spain

Organizers hope to attract new fans

(CNN) When the starting claxon sounds for this year's Vuelta a España, cyclists will be riding under the shadows of an ancient Roman landmark.

As race starts go, they don't come much more spectacular -- the iconic ampitheater stands proudly in the center of the French city of Nîmes amidst the buzz of people and traffic.

But that's not the only reason the race start for the 2017 edition is unique. For just the the third time in its 82-year history, the Vuelta will start outside Spanish borders.

"We're trying to innovate," Vuelta race director Javier Guillen told CNN Sport. "In this case, we are starting by the arena of Nîmes, a Roman monument, which is going to be very spectacular.

"This is what we are trying to do year by year -- to present something new to the fans."

Read More