Steve Bannon to Weekly Standard: 'The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over'

Story highlights On Friday, the former chief strategist was fired on Friday, according to multiple sources

Bannon is just one of many high-profile departures from the White House in recent months

Washington (CNN) After his ouster from the West Wing on Friday, ex-White House chief strategist Steve Bannon declared the Trump presidency that his brand of populist, right-wing conservatives helped make a reality is "over."

"The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over," Bannon said in an interview with The Weekly Standard "We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It'll be something else."

"There'll be all kinds of fights, and there'll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over," he added, according to the Weekly Standard.

Bannon, who left right-wing news site Breitbart to join Donald Trump's campaign in 2016, remained on at the White House as one of the President's most controversial advisers -- and the man generally perceived as the driving force behind Trump's "nationalist" ideology.

Multiple sources said Friday that Bannon had been fired from his position. Bannon did not return requests for comment Friday.

Read More