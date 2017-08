Donald Trump has been president for 30 weeks. This is the worst one.

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump has been President for 30 weeks -- or 210 days if you are counting.

He's had a handful -- two-ish? -- weeks that could reasonably be described by neutral observers as "good." The rest of his weeks as President fall somewhere between not very good and disastrously bad.

But what are the absolute worst weeks Trump has endured?

Below, I've ranked Trump's six worst weeks. (I am defining a week for the purposes of this discussion as Monday-Sunday.) What weeks did I miss? Send me an email at cillizza@cnn.com and I'll add to this post if need be!

6. February 27-March 5

On March 2, Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from the ongoing FBI probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election -- a decision that not only caught Trump by surprise but made him very angry. (Months later, Trump would still be fuming at Sessions for that decision, believing, wrongly, that it led to the appointment of a special prosecutor.)

"This whole narrative is a way of saving face for Democrats losing an election that everyone thought they were supposed to win," Trump tweeted . "The Democrats are overplaying their hand. They lost the election, and now they have lost their grip on reality."

Two days later, Trump -- on an early Saturday morning at Mar-a-Lago, tweeted this : "Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!" He went on to tweet that President Obama was a "bad (or sick) guy."

Thus began a months-long (and still ongoing) attempt by Trump's senior staff to find something (anything!) that backed up this claim. So far: Nothing.

5. June 5-11

The week began with Trump undermining his own administration -- and his own past assertions -- on the so-called "travel ban." Tweeted Trump : "The Justice Dept. should have stayed with the original Travel Ban, not the watered down, politically correct version they submitted to S.C."

Trump also attacked London Mayor Sadiq Khan for his response to the terror attacks on June 3 in his city. "Pathetic excuse by London Mayor Sadiq Khan who had to think fast on his 'no reason to be alarmed' statement. MSM is working hard to sell it!," tweeted Trump . (Trump misinterpreted Khan's comments; the mayor was trying to calm Londoners by telling them not to be alarmed by the increased police presence in the wake of the attack.)

Then came the big, bad moment of the week for Trump: Fired FBI Director James Comey's testimony in front of Congress. Comey's written testimony delivered a series of body blows to Trump -- including that the President asked for Comey's loyalty at a January 27 dinner at the White House and urged Comey to "let go" of the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn at a White House meeting on Feb. 14.

4. March 20-26

zero evidence for Trump's claim that Obama ordered Trump Tower be wire-tapped in the 2016 election. Comey, pre-firing, testifies on Capitol Hill and says two very bad things for Trump: 1) He confirms that the ongoing FBI investigation into Russia's involvement in the 2016 election includes looking into whether any Trump campaign aides aided the foreign government in its efforts and 2) He says, in stark terms, that there isevidence for Trump's claim that Obama ordered Trump Tower be wire-tapped in the 2016 election.

Perhaps the biggest blow falls on Friday, March 24, when House Republicans pull the legislation aimed at repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act in an acknowledgment that it lacks the votes to pass.

"ObamaCare will explode and we will all get together and piece together a great healthcare plan for THE PEOPLE. Do not worry!," tweets Trump

3. May 8-14

Trump fires Comey on Tuesday May 9 , a decision that is met with stunned surprise, which quickly turns to condemnation on all sides. Talk of obstruction of justice in the Russia probe goes from a whisper to a scream. The firing leads -- 9 days later -- to the appointment of Bob Mueller as special counsel to take over the Russia investigation.

After his White House works to trace the Comey firing to a memo outlining his many mistakes in the 2016 election penned by deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump does an interview with Lester Holt in which he tells the NBC anchor: "What I did is I was going to fire Comey, my decision. I was going to fire regardless of recommendation. (Rosenstein) made a recommendation. He's highly respected. Very good guy, very smart guy, the Democrats like him, the Republicans like him, he made a recommendation. But regardless of recommendation, I was going to fire Comey."

Trump with Kislyak in The Oval Office.

2. July 24-30

" Trump starts his week with a series of tweets attacking Sessions for recusing himself on the Russia investigation. In one, he refers to Sessions as beleaguered ."

Early Friday morning, three Republican senators vote against health care reform , dooming the legislation and almost certainly ending Republicans' 7-plus year campaign to repeal and replace the ACA.

1. August 14-20

Technically, this week isn't over yet -- Trump still has 48 hours to make it even worse. But, even if he does nothing bad between now and Sunday, the damage done to not only to his presidency but also the Republican party and the country is significant.