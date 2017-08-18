This is Donald Trump's worst week as president. Here are 5 other really bad ones.

Washington (CNN) Donald Trump has been President for 30 weeks -- or 210 days if you are counting.

He's had a handful -- two-ish? -- weeks that could reasonably be described by neutral observers as "good." The rest of his weeks as President fall somewhere between not very good and disastrously bad.

But what are the absolute worst weeks Trump has endured?

Below, I've ranked Trump's six worst weeks. (I am defining a week for the purposes of this discussion as Monday-Sunday.) What weeks did I miss? Send me an email at cillizza@cnn.com and I'll add to this post if need be!

6. February 27-March 5