1 picture that explains the remarkable White House staff turnover

(CNN) The photo above was taken on January 28 in the Oval Office.

President Donald Trump was in the midst of an hour-long "congratulatory" call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to the White House's readout . In the photo, he is surrounded by his White House brain trust: chief of staff Reince Priebus, chief strategist Steve Bannon, press secretary Sean Spicer and national security adviser Michael Flynn. (Vice President Mike Pence is also there!)

Just over 200 days later -- 202 to be exact -- the only men in that picture still employed at the White House are Trump and Pence.

And while Priebus, Bannon, Spicer and Flynn have all been let go (or left), that picture doesn't even capture the breadth of departures at the senior staff level in the first seven months of the Trump administration.

Take the job of communications director.