Tillerson: 'Hate is not an American value'

Story highlights "Racism is evil -- it is antithetical to America's values," Tillerson says

Tillerson's remarks stand as the toughest yet by a Trump administration Cabinet member against the President's declaration

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivered a powerful condemnation Friday of both hate and those who "protect or accept hate speech" in any form -- a sharp contrast with comments made by President Donald Trump on the white supremacist demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Speaking at the State Department to a diverse array of participants in one of the agency's student programs, Tillerson said the events of the past week had raised the issues of race relations and diversity in the workplace and that he wanted to address the topic.

"It's simply important to say -- although I think it's well-understood and embraced, I'm certain, by everyone in this room -- we all know hate is not an American value, nowhere is it an American value," the top US diplomat said.

"Those who embrace it poison our public discourse and they damage the very country that they claim to love," Tillerson said. "So we condemn racism and bigotry in all its forms."

"Racism is evil -- it is antithetical to America's values, it is antithetical to the American idea," Tillerson said.

