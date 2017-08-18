Gingrich: Trump 'more isolated than he realizes'

Story highlights Gingrich was a loyal Trump supporter throughout the campaign

His comments come the same day Trump ousted chief strategist Steve Bannon

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump has become "isolated" in the presidency, ally Newt Gingrich told Fox News in an interview that aired Friday.

"I think he's in a position right now where he's much more isolated than he realizes," said Gingrich, a former speaker of the House of Representatives who was a loyal Trump supporter throughout the campaign.

"On the Hill, he has far more people willing to sit to one side and not help him right now, and I think that he needs to recognize he's taken a good first step with bringing in Gen. (John) Kelly (as chief of staff), but he needs to think about what has not worked," Gingrich said.

Hours after Gingrich's comments, news broke that Trump had fired chief strategist Steve Bannon , according to multiple sources -- the latest of a series of White House departures in recent months.

Also this week, Trump was heavily criticized for his response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, following a white supremacy rally over the weekend.

Read More