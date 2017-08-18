Gorsuch's planned speech at Trump hotel criticized by liberal groups

(CNN) Liberal groups are raising questions about a speaking appearance Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch plans to make next month at the Trump International Hotel in Washington.

Gorsuch is scheduled to headline a luncheon celebrating the 50th anniversary of conservative group The Fund for American Studies on September 28, days before the next SCOTUS term begins October 2.

Steve Slattery, a spokesman for The Fund for American Studies, said Gorsuch had nothing to do with venue choice, which was made long before the group asked Gorsuch to speak.

"We looked for a number of venues for our luncheon, and we ultimately picked that hotel because of its location and the amenities," he said.

After a press release announced the event on Wednesday, progressive groups seized on the fact that the luncheon will be held at President Donald Trump's hotel in DC.

