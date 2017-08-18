'Merica isn't just for conservatives anymore

Washington (CNN) Killer Mike, the rapper who endorsed and campaigned for Bernie Sanders during the Democratic primary, announced Thursday a new line of anti-Confederacy merchandise.

The T-shirts, sweatshirts and mugs feature a scoreboard set at 18:65 (the year the Civil War ended), with the US flag and a Confederate flag, the score: USA 1, CSA 0.

Killer Mike x Villains x @daylightcurfew Drops these #WinnersAndLosersCheckTheScoreBoard tee/coffee mugs right now! Make sure u grab one b4 we sell out!!!! Link in bio art by- @atomtheartist A post shared by Killer Mike (@killermike) on Aug 17, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

It's a play on a meme familiar to conservatives, "Back-to-Back World War Champs," that shows up on shirts and coozies popular with the type of bros who shop at Vineyard Vines. It's 'Merica, for the Patagonia set.

'Merica -- taken, perhaps, from George W. Bush's pronunciation of the word -- is patriotism. It's pronounced in a drawl (maaare-ih-cuhh). It's screeching eagles and American flag tank tops and explosions and motorcycles and trucks and firearms. It's Ronald Reagan holding a gun while riding a dinosaur holding an American flag. It is at once both earnest and sarcastic, a way of expressing your love of country while also poking fun at stereotypes.

Killer Mike's tees aren't the only ones popping up. Arnold Schwazenegger is promoting his own that say "Terminate hate."