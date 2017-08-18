Flake rebuts Trump on immigration in NYT op-ed

Story highlights Flake's op-ed follows an intensification of his antagonistic relationship with Trump

Earlier this week, Trump publicly boosted Flake's primary opponent

Washington (CNN) Arizona Republican Sen. Jeff Flake took another stand Friday against his party's president, writing a New York Times op-ed detailing his opposition to President Donald Trump's proposal to curb legal immigration and create a merit-based system.

Flake opened his essay with an oblique shot at Trump, quoting him as he wrote: "Someone recently said, 'When Mexico sends its people, they're not sending their best.' The man who said that never met Manuel Chaidez.'"

Seizing on Trump's general assertion about Mexico, Flake wrote about his experience growing up with Chaidez, a young man who illegally immigrated to the US and worked on the family's ranch. Flake praised Chaidez's character and work ethic, and argued against Trump's proposal to reform the current immigration system by reducing unskilled immigration and creating a merit-based system -- reforms that targets workers like Chaidez.

Flake wrote: "America would be a lesser country without Manuel Chaidez, and so many like him."

"His capacity for hard, backbreaking work was his sole credential in life. By no Washington bureaucrat's estimation would he have been judged a 'high-value immigrant.' He didn't speak much English. He didn't come from money. He hadn't finished high school. He had no technological innovation to his credit, nor had he started a business," Flake wrote. "In other words, count Manuel among the 99 percent of immigrants who have ever come to this country, including many of our ancestors, the 'wretched refuse' who got here as fast as they could and who made this country what it is once they arrived."

